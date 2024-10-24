Man convicted of murder in deadly shooting inside store at South Shore Plaza to be sentenced

DEDHAM, Mass. — A man who was convicted of murder earlier this week in connection with a deadly shooting at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree will learn his fate on Thursday.

Julius Hammond-Desir, of Maynard, is slated to be sentenced in Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court after a jury on Tuesday found him guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Dijoun Beasley, of Boston, on Jan. 22, 2022, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Beasley was shopping with his girlfriend inside Forever 21 on the main floor of the mall when Hammond-Desir fatally shot him, according to investigators.

Julius Hammond-Desir

Police departments from multiple area communities and heavily armed SWAT officers responded to the scene of the shooting, placing the mall on lockdown.

Hammond-Desir fled the mall following the shooting. He was captured weeks later and charged with murder.

Samantha Schwartz, 27, of Attleboro, was also charged with accessory after the fact of murder and carrying a firearm in connection with the incident.

His sentencing hearing will take place at 10 a.m.

