Man collapses during arraignment for alleged road-rage stabbing of delivery driver in Back Bay

BOSTON — A Randolph man collapsed in a Boston Municipal Courtroom on Wednesday, after the judge set bail at $50,000 dollars.

45-year-old Bryon Alexander of Randolph was arraigned Wednesday morning as he faces charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was arrested Tuesday night in Boston’s Back Bay after allegedly stabbing a victim multiple times in a fit of road rage.

Boston police say a man and a passenger were delivering food to a residence on Beacon Street after 10:00 p.m. when they parked in front of a car.

The pair reportedly moved their car after the other driver, identified as Alexander, beeped his horn and continued to follow them and tried to hit their car, according to Boston police.

When both cars came to a red light, police say Alexander, allegedly exited his vehicle and attacked the victim, stabbing him several times.

Alexander allegedly drove off but was located by Massachusetts State Police on I-93 south near the Freeport Street ramp.

The stabbing victim was found on Huntington Avenue with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Alexander was arraigned on Wednesday with Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Amanda Corin claiming Alexander threatened the victim and his passenger, saying he would “shoot them.”

However, Alexander’s legal counsel presented a different story.

“He was not the aggressor; the other fellow was the aggressor. He was simply trying to defend himself,” Alexander’s attorney said in court. “The other person accosted him, followed him around in his car, got behind his car and accosted him at the door of his car, struck him in the face as he was getting out of the car. He does have a little gadget that he uses because he’s got a problem with his gas cap and he did use that to defend himself.”

State prosecutors made note of the defendant’s “6-page long border protection record,” including a first-degree murder charge in 1997 that was broken down to manslaughter, and sentenced to 10-15 years.

“It does look like the defendant does start picking back up cases again in 2011,” Corin told the judge. “Additionally, he also has an armed robbery case out of Suffolk Superior Court and his record, your honor, does have some restraining orders on it as well.”

Alexander is due back in court on Sept. 30.

