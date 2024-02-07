Man charged with two counts of armed kidnapping for bank robbery in Western Mass., police say

MILFORD, Mass. — Authorities executed a search warrant Wednesday morning and arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in the western part of the state.

51-year-old Christopher Oliveri is charged with one count of armed bank robbery, and two counts of armed kidnapping in connection to a bank robbery in Pittsfield.

The details of that incident weren’t immediately available.

Just before 5:30 a.m., detectives in association with the Pittsfield Police Department and the FBI took Oliveri into custody in the area of Rosenfield Park without incident, according to Milford Police.

Investigators say at the time of his arrest, officers found a black revolver firearm and brass knuckles in his possession.

Milford Police also charged Oliveri with possession of a firearm without an FID, possession of ammunition without an FID and two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon.

He was transported back to Pittsfield for arraignment.

