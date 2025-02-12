Man charged with attempted murder for intentionally hitting Sterling officer with car, police say

STERLING, Mass. — A Sterling Police Officer was hospitalized Tuesday after a suspect intentionally hit him with his car while speeding by a work zone, according to authorities.

Josiah Henshaw, 24, of Templeton, is charged with attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (vehicle), reckless operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, marked lanes violation, and use of an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle.

Police say on Tuesday afternoon, Officer Connor Sullivan was on a work detail assisting the Sterling Light Department on Route 140 near Burpee Road when he saw a speeding car approaching the work zone.

Officer Sullivan stopped the driver, identified as Henshaw, and reportedly gave him a warning before waving him on.

Officials say as Officer Sullivan began walking away, Henshaw turned his car and accelerated towards him, striking him onto the hood of the car. Henshaw’s vehicle then continued on, crashing into a light pole.

Officer Sullivan detained Henshaw with the assistance of Sterling Municipal Light Department Lineman John Nordquist despite his injuries, according to police.

Officer Sullivan was transported to UMass Lakeside Hospital in Worcester for minor injuries. Authorities say he has since been released.

Henshaw was booked and later released on $10,000 cash bail. It is unclear when he will be back in court.

Chief Sean Gaudette praised the Sterling Fire Department, EMS personnel, and the medical staff at UMass Worcester for their care of Officer Sullivan, and also thanked both the Princeton and West Boylston Police Departments for their assistance.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group