Man believed to be pilot arrested at Logan Airport dies in parking lot of MBTA station

REVERE, Mass. — A wanted JetBlue pilot who was arrested last month at Boston’s Logan Airport fatally shot himself in the parking lot of an MBTA station on Friday morning, officials said.

The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section found 33-year-old Jeremy Gudorf, of Ohio, in his parked car at the Wonderland station in Revere, according to a state police spokesperson.

When troopers approached him, state police say Gudorf pulled out a gun and “abruptly shot himself.”

Troopers entered Gudorf’s vehicle and rendered aid before he was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Pending official identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, state police believe the identity of the individual to be Jeremy Gudorf,” the spokesman added.

Gudorf was nabbed at Logan moments before taking off on a flight to Paris on the evening of Feb. 20, authorities said. He was later arraigned in East Boston District Court on a fugitive from justice charge.

Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Kyle Neyman said during the arraignment that Gudorf was wanted in Huntersville, North Carolina, on charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor for service.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection learned of the warrant for Gudorf’s arrest while conducting a standard review of the manifest of a Boston-to-Paris flight and requested help from troopers assigned to the airport, state police said.

“He is a commercial pilot, the warrant is obviously out of North Carolina and he resides in the state of Ohio. So for those reasons, we ask that he be held without bail and surrender his passport,” Neyman told the court.

In a statement provided to Boston 25 News, a JetBlue spokesperson said that Gudorf had been placed on “indefinite leave.”

“We are aware of and closely reviewing the arrest of one of our pilots upon reporting for work at Boston’s Logan Airport Thursday evening due to an outstanding warrant,” the spokesperson said. “The pilot has been placed on indefinite leave as law enforcement proceeds with the matter.”

The Huntersville Police Department said it launched an investigation into Gudorf in October 2024 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

During the investigation, the police department said detectives obtained a search warrant for Google, leading to the identification of the source of the reported sexual exploitation images.

“At the time the crime was committed, records indicate he resided in Huntersville, NC. However, during the investigation, and before he was identified as a suspect, he relocated out of state,” the police department said in a statement.

Gudorf, who was allowed to hide his face in court during his arraignment, was ordered held on $10,000 bail under the condition he immediately report to North Carolina within a week of his court appearance.

Friday’s incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

