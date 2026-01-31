Man arrested on multiple assault, firearm-related charges in Maynard

MAYNARD, Mass. — A 48-year-old Maynard man has been arrested and charged with numerous assault and firearm-related offenses, the Maynard Police Department announced.

The man faces the following charges:

Assault to Murder a person 60 or older with a firearm

Possession of a large capacity firearm (Felony)

Strangulation or Suffocation

Assault and Battery on a person 60 older or disabled person

Intimidation of a Witness (Two counts)

Possession of a large capacity feeding device

Possession of a firearm without a license

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Possession of a firearm in a home or business

Improper storage of a large-capacity firearm

The incident occurred on Wednesday, January 28, when police were dispatched to an apartment complex on Dawn Road for reports of an assault.

Once on the scene, officers found the suspect, the 48-year-old man, who was refusing to leave the apartment; however, police were able to safely de-escalate the situation and arrest the man.

An initial investigation revealed that the man allegedly threatened the victim and attempted to suffocate and strangle the victim. It was later revealed that the man threatened other apartment residents with a gun, which led police to execute a search warrant, where they found a Taurus 9mm handgun with a fully loaded magazine.

“This incident underscores the professionalism, restraint, and high level of training demonstrated by our officers. Faced with a volatile and potentially dangerous situation, officers relied on communication and de-escalation techniques to bring the situation to a safe resolution,” said Chief Troiano. “Their actions prioritized the safety of the victim, nearby residents, and the suspect, and reflect the standards we expect and continually train for at the Maynard Police Department.”

The man is scheduled to be arraigned in Concord District Court Thursday, and is being held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Monday.

