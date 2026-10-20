Man arrested in connection with North Cambridge shooting that left 1 injured

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A man was charged and arrested in connection with a shooting that left one person injured in North Cambridge.

Police said they executed a search warrant at 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning, resulting in the arrest of Jayven McNealy.

Cambridge officers responded to reports of gunshots around 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 6 near Russell Field.

Emergency crews said one person on scene was suffering from gunshot-related injuries.

The victim, who was not identified, was transported to a nearby hospital.

Police did not share the details leading up to the shooting.

The victim’s girlfriend spoke with Boston 25 and said he was shot in the leg and believed the shooting was random.

Officers said McNealy was charged with armed assault to murder, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, and other charges.

He is set to be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon in Cambridge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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