Man arrested in connection to murder inside beauty salon in Rhode Island

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — A man has been arrested in connection to a woman’s murder inside a beauty salon in Central Falls, Rhode Island.

According to police, the victim, identified as 50-year-old Putali Kunwar, was found deceased as a result of an “apparent act of violence” yesterday inside Sue’s Salon on Hunt Street in Central Falls.

Through canvassing and area surveillance footage, detectives were able to identify as suspect as well as a vehicle used to arrive and flee the scene.

Through Flock camera technology, investigators identified a license plate associated with the vehicle and were able to track down the operator.

66-year-old Lawrence Beauvais was arrested at a motel in North Attleboro, and he will be extradited back to Rhode Island, where he will face charges of First-Degree Murder and First-Degree Robbery.

“This has been a heartbreaking 24 hours for Central Falls. A woman losther life, and we are holding her family, loved ones, and the entire Sue’s Salon community-a small business so many in our city know and care about-in our hearts,” said Mayor Maria Rivera.

“I want to thank the Central Falls Police Department for their impressive work, our city’s emergency responders, and our state and regional law enforcement partners. Because of their coordination, a suspect was quickly identified, tracked, and taken into custody. I’m also grateful to our neighbors who stepped forward to help, and for the camera technology that played an important role in this investigation. Violence has no place here. We will continue doing everything we can to keep our community safe,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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