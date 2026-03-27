Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in New England beauty salon

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead inside a beauty salon in a southern New England city, authorities announced Thursday.

Police in Central Falls, Rhode Island, say the woman was found unresponsive at Sue’s Salon on Hunt Street and subsequently pronounced dead.

"Based on the findings of the preliminary investigation, this incident is now being investigated as a homicide," the Central Falls Police Department said in a statement.

There was no indication of an active threat to the public.

“Public safety remains our highest priority. We encourage residents to remain aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity immediately,” the department added.

Detectives are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

Anyone with information, surveillance footage, or who was in the area at the time of the incident should contact the Central Falls Police Department at 401‑727‑7411.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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