Man arrested on child pornography charges in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A man has been arrested and being charged with charged with child pornography charges.

Kenneth Lanham, 31, was charged with possession of child pornography (second offense), distribution of child pornography, and distributing obscene matter.

Police say on Thursday, May 22, Middleborough Police sought and obtained warrants out of Wareham District Court for Lanham, his vehicle, and his home, following an investigation by Middleborough Police Detectives that began with an online tip.

Detectives executed the arrest and search warrants on Thursday. Lanham was taken into custody without incident and brought to the Middleborough Police Department for booking. During the search, police seized evidence that investigators are processing.

Lanham was arraigned Thursday in Wareham District Court and held on $25,000 bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

