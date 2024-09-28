Man arrested in California in connection with shooting in South Boston

BOSTON — A man has been arrested in California in connection with a shooting in South Boston in May.

According to police Twaldo Baez, 18, of South Boston, is being charged with two Counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

On Wednesday, May 22, around 12:05 a.m. officers were advised that two people shot had self-transported to a local hospital.

Upon arrival, officers were advised that the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police after further investigation, the shooting was determined to have occurred on Joyce Hayes Way in South Boston.

With help from the Fugitive Unit, officers were able to provide U.S. Marshals with the suspect’s location and arrest him in Los Angeles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

