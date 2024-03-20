Man arrested at Boston pizza shop facing drug charges after fleeing state police during traffic stop

BOSTON — A man is facing drug and ammunition charges after police said he fled a traffic stop on Interstate 93 and was later arrested while in a pizza shop in Boston.

John Depina, 28, of Brockton, was charged with unlawful possession of ammunition, possession to distribute Class B, possession with intent to distribute Class E, and resisting arrest, police said Wednesday. He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

At about 10:44 a.m. Tuesday, an officer assigned to a paid detail at 620 Dudley St. arrested Depina, after Boston Police advised all officers of a motor vehicle that had failed to stop for state police on Interstate 93 south about a half hour earlier.

A detail officer working on Blue Hill Avenue saw the motor vehicle traveling towards Dudley Street, police said.

A second detail officer then saw the suspected motor vehicle parked, and unoccupied in the area of 262 Dudley St., police said. The detail officer requested assistance, and saw the suspect, later identified as Depina, inside a pizza shop.

Officers entered the store and advised Depina of the reason for stopping him, police said. As officers tried to handcuff Depina, he began to resist officers and a struggle ensued. Officers were able to handcuff him, and police recovered a plastic bag of what they believed to be drugs.

As officers searched Depina’s vehicle, they recovered a pill bottle with miscellaneous pills, as well as multiple rounds of live ammunition, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

