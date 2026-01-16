Man arrested for allegedly attempting to light Abington Police Chief’s cruiser on fire

ABINGTON, Mass. — A man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to light the Abington police chief’s cruiser on fire on Friday morning.

An Abington police lieutenant noticed a man pouring gasoline on Chief John Bonney’s cruiser while it was parked at the police station on Central Street.

Police say 39-year-old Franklin Cederholm was taken into custody with two gallons of gasoline and a lighter on him.

“If it weren’t for the quick actions of the members of the Abington Police Department, this event could have turned into something catastrophic,” Chief Bonney said.

“Cedarholm will be charged with attempted arson, malicious damage to a motor vehicle and trespassing, Abington police say.

“As the investigation progresses, additional charges will be added where appropriate,” Abington police said.

