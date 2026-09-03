Man arrested, another hurt after stabbing in Roslindale

BOSTON — A man has been arrested, and another is hurt after a stabbing in Roslindale on Wednesday night.

According to police, around 9:11 p.m. responded to 4003 Washington Street for a report of a male who had been stabbed.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from a stab wound. He was treated at the scene and transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center with injuries initially considered life-threatening.

As of Thursday morning, his condition has been upgraded, and he is expected to survive.

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An adult male was arrested in connection with the stabbing and transported to a local hospital for an evaluation, according to police.

After being released from the hospital, the suspect is expected to be arraigned on a charge of assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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