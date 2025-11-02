Man arrested after feeling the scene of rollover crash on I-95 in Greenland, NH, state police say

A Rhode Island man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a rollover crash on I-95 in Greenland.

According to State police at 12:52 a.m. on Sunday, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash within an active construction zone on I-95 northbound in Greenland.

Upon arrival, Troopers located an unoccupied white 2018 Range Rover Velar, stopped in the center median near mile marker 10.8.

Preliminary investigation determined that the Range Rover had been traveling northbound on I-95 when, for reasons that remain under investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle and went through the center median before rolling into the southbound lanes of I-95 and ultimately coming to a stop in the center median.

After the crash, the driver fled on foot into the woods on the southbound side of I-95.

Around 1:53 a.m., troopers located the driver of the vehicle walking along a utility access road in a wooded area adjacent to I-95.

Troopers took the driver into custody and identified him as Oliver Denelle, 26, of Narragansett, Rhode Island.

Denelle was arrested and charged with reckless conduct, reckless operation, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, and operating without a valid license.

Denelle was held on preventive detention at the Rockingham County Jail pending an arraignment in Portsmouth District Court scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Trooper Patrick Vetter at Patrick.R.Vetter@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

