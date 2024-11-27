Man arrested after allegedly exchanging gunfire with Taunton police during hour-long standoff

TAUNTON, Mass. — A man has been taken into custody after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement in Taunton Wednesday.

Officers responded to an apartment building on Hodges Avenue for a well-being check around 9:00 a.m.

Officers found the man had barricaded himself inside an apartment bathroom. The man allegedly opened fire on the officers with at least one officer returning fire back.

Neither the suspect nor any officers were hit.

Backup units were called to the area and nearby residents were evacuated from their homes.

After around an hour of negotiating, the suspect was convinced to surrender peacefully without incident, according to Taunton police.

The man was arrested and transported to the Taunton Police Station for booking.

Police say the standoff was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the community’s safety.

“Taunton Police would like to thank its partners, including Massachusetts State Police, Taunton Fire Department, Taunton Emergency Management, and Brewster Ambulance, who responded to the scene and assisted,” a release from the department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

