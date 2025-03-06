Man arrested, accused of vandalizing Tesla vehicles in Brookline with Elon Musk decals

BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Roslindale man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly tagging several Tesla vehicles over the weekend with Elon Musk decals.

39-year-old Harrison Grant Randall is charged with six counts of defacing property.

According to Brookline Police, Randall was filmed while riding his bike on Sunday, vandalizing Tesla vehicles in the Brookline Village area claiming he had the right to deface others property because of “free speech.”

He allegedly defaced the vehicles with a sticker of Elon Musk’s controversial inauguration day salute.

Brookline Teslas defaced Elon Musk sticker

Police posted a video of the encounter and within hours, say they received a tip from the public of Randall’s whereabouts on his bike.

Brookline District Court issued a warrant for his arrest Wednesday. He was taken into custody shortly before 7 p.m. in Roslindale and booked at the Brookline Police Station.

His bail has been set at $2,500.

Boston 25 News spoke with one of the Tesla owners on Tuesday night, who said he felt Randall’s anger was misdirected.

“I understand he wants to express his opinions, but freedom of speech has nothing to do with defacing a car,” the victim said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

