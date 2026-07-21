Man arrested, accused of recording under women’s skirts at Medford grocery store

Medford police have arrested a man wanted in connection with an investigation into alleged voyeurism incidents at a popular grocery store in the city.

Ogechi Asia, 33, of Westborough, was taken into custody after being found located inside a vehicle in the Fells Plaza parking lot.

Asia has been charged with photographing, videotaping or electronically surveilling a person (upskirting).

Officers responded on July 15, 2026, after a woman reported that an unknown man approached her from behind while she was shopping at the ALDI at 630 Fellsway and placed a cellphone underneath her skirt, according to the Medford Police Department.

Investigators reviewed store surveillance video and said they observed the same individual allegedly carrying out a similar act involving a second victim.

“We would like to thank everyone who shared our identification request and provided information that assisted investigators,” Medford police posted on social media.

Asia is expected to be arraigned in Somerville District Court on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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