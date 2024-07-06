Man angered over a bus stop location smashes an MBTA bus, says Transit Police

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A man from Medford is facing charges after an apparent case of bus stop location rage.

Transit Police say the man smashed the front windshield of an MBTA bus with a glass jar because he was angry that he could only board the bus a the designated spot.

It happened at 9 p.m. at the Alewife Station in Cambridge.

Photos provided by Transit police show the damage to the bus. Transit Police did not report any injuries to the driver or anyone else.

MBTA bus vandalism (Transit Police)

The name of the man accused of smashing the windshield was not released.

Police say the man was also in possession of “controlled narcotics.”

