Man accused of using fraudulent credit card to buy $13K worth of rare Pokémon cards from Mass. shop

RAYNHAM, Mass. — A man is facing charges after police say he used a fraudulent credit card to purchase more than $13,000 worth of rare Pokémon cards from a Raynham, Massachusetts, trading card store.

Officers responded to a local business on Aug. 5 after a customer allegedly used a fraudulent credit card to buy five collectible Pokémon cards valued at a combined $13,400, according to the Raynham Police Department.

The cards included:

Bubble Mew valued at $3,200

Jolteon V valued at $1,300

Shining Mew valued at $1,450

Magikarp valued at $4,300

Blastoise valued at $1,250

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage and obtained a description of the suspect, who was seen wearing a black hat, a black T-shirt featuring a dog, and a black cross-body bag. Police also identified the make, model, and registration of the white Mercedes-Benz the suspect used to leave the scene.

The following day, Aug. 6, a trading card shop in Manchester, New Hampshire, contacted Raynham Police after recognizing a man matching the suspect’s description from a social media post about the alleged fraud. The man reportedly tried to buy additional Pokémon cards.

Raynham police then coordinated with the Manchester Police Department, which stopped the suspect and identified him as Chencai Xie, 41, of Fresh Meadows, New York.

Police said Xie was driving the same Mercedes-Benz linked to the Raynham investigation. Investigators also noted he was wearing the same clothing seen in the surveillance footage. Authorities later determined the vehicle was a rental car.

Raynham Police obtained an arrest warrant through Taunton District Court charging Xie with:

Credit card fraud over $1,200

Larceny over $1,200

Police have not recovered the stolen Pokémon cards.

Xie is expected to be arraigned later in Taunton District Court.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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