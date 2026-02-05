Man accused of stealing frozen snow crabs worth $325K from Mass. warehouse in cargo scheme

A New York man is accused of stealing frozen snow crabs worth $325,000 from a Worcester warehouse as part of a multi-state cargo scheme, federal officials said Thursday.

Romoy Forbes, 31, a Jamaican national living in Deer Park, New York, has been charged with interstate transportation of stolen goods, and conspiracy to commit that offense, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

Forbes was arrested Thursday in Long Island, New York. He will make his initial appearance in the Eastern District of New York. He will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

Forbes allegedly conspired to infiltrate email accounts of legitimate truck-load carriers, using the hacked accounts to book cargo with shippers and selling the items for illicit profit.

The goods allegedly stolen include over 33,000 pounds of frozen snow crab, pallets of blueberries, and more than $400,000 of designer cologne.

According to the charging documents, on July 15, 2025, Forbes allegedly stole 33,750 pounds of frozen snow crabs worth $325,000 from a warehouse that held the goods in Worcester.

Leading up to the theft, another person allegedly hacked into the email account of a trucking carrier company (Carrier 1).

That person, pretending to work for Carrier 1, and using the email account of Carrier 1, allegedly contacted and contracted with Shipper 1, a transportation business, to ship the goods to a customer in Jacksonville, Fla.

Forbes then allegedly arrived at the warehouse in Worcester pretending to work for Carrier 1, loaded the seafood into his truck and drove off.

Instead of delivering the seafood to the customer in Florida, Forbes allegedly transported it to the location of a grocery store business in Queens, N.Y., where Forbes took a picture of the pallets of packaged crabs with his cellphone.

Before the alleged seafood heist, Forbes, on June 25, 2025, allegedly stole a shipment of blueberries in Winslow Junction, N.J. Another person allegedly hacked into the email account of Carrier 2, a trucking carrier company, and, pretending to be Carrier 2, contacted and contracted with Shipper 2, a transportation business, to ship the goods to a customer in Illinois.

Forbes then allegedly arrived at the warehouse that was holding the goods, and, pretending to work for Carrier 2, loaded the fruit into his truck and drove away, prosecutors said.

Instead of delivering the blueberries to the customer in Illinois, Forbes allegedly arranged to illicitly sell the fruit to his phone contact named, “My customer for everything.”

After the seafood and blueberry thefts, on July 25, 2025, Forbes allegedly conspired to steal approximately $433,830 worth of cologne in Ronkonkama, N.Y. Again, another person allegedly hacked into the email account of Carrier 3, a trucking carrier company, and, pretending to be Carrier 3, contracted with Shipper 3, a transportation business, to ship the goods to a customer in Los Angeles, Calif. Forbes then allegedly arrived to the warehouse that was holding the goods, and, pretending to work for Carrier 3, loaded the items into his truck and drove away.

Instead of delivering the fragrances to the customer in California, Forbes allegedly contacted his “customer for everything” offering to sell the cologne and sent the contact a video of the cologne, to which the contact replied, “Ok.”

If convicted of the charge of interstate transportation of stolen goods, Forbes faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

If convicted of the charge of conspiracy, he faces a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. S

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

