Man accused of raping patient in emergency room of Boston hospital to face a judge

BOSTON — A man accused of raping another patient at a Boston hospital is set to appear in court on Monday afternoon.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, Barry Howze, 55 is accused of raping another patient while admitted to the Boston Medical Center emergency room in the late evening of September 13 into September 14.

Howze was indicted by a Suffolk County jury on December 12 and will be charged with two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, one count of assault and battery on a person with a disability, and one count of witness intimidation.

Howze will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court at 2 p.m. on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

