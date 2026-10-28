Man accused of pulling stun gun during dispute near statue in Salem

SALEM, Mass. — An Ohio man is facing charges after police say he pulled out a stun gun during a dispute near the Bewitched statue in downtown Salem.

According to police, on Tuesday night around 8:41, officers spotted two groups involved in a verbal dispute near the statue at Townhouse Square.

Police determined that one group was preaching while members of the other group were voicing their disagreement with the group’s rhetoric.

The dispute died down after the group of preachers crossed the street, police said.

Officers were then approached by a person who said he had disagreed with the message being delivered and voiced his concerns to the group.

According to police, the person said a man from the other group pulled out a stun gun and activated it twice.

He described the incident as being “zapped” and told officers he was afraid for his safety.

A short time later, officers located a man matching the description provided by the reporting party and found him in possession of two stun guns, according to police.

Paul Shelby, 46, of Mogadore, Ohio, was arrested and will be charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of carrying a firearm without a license.

Police also said they discourage the display or possession of any weapons during Salem’s Haunted Happenings celebrations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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