Man accused of murdering a West Brookfield mother and her 3 children has been found guilty

WORCESTER, Mass. — After a 4 week trial, a jury found Matthew Locke, 38, officially guilty on Friday on 4 counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of West Brookfield mother and her 3 children.

Locke was convicted of a 2018 quadruple murder, where Sara Bermudez, 38, and her 3 children Madison Bermudez, 8, James Bermudez, 6, and Michael Bermudez, 2 were found stabbed in their home back on March 10.

The jury found Locke guilty on all three theories of first-degree murder, deliberate premeditation, extreme atrocity and cruelty, and felony murder. Locke was also guilty of underlying felonies of armed burglary and aggravated rape, alongside arson as evidence showed there was a fire in the home that extinguished itself.

The 4-week trial included testimonies of more than 1,000 exhibits and exceeding 70 witnesses. The verdict came after the jury deliberated for approximately 10 hours.

“The deaths of this mother and her children were some of the most heinous ever seen by this office,” Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said. “I appreciate the hard work of Senior First Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Travers, Assistant District Attorney Terry McLaughlin, and First Assistant District Attorney Jane Sullivan, whose dedication and meticulous efforts led to this verdict today. Thanks also to Victim Witness Advocates James Pearson, Margaret Rwaramba and the late LoriAnn Killoran for helping to support the husband and father who lost his entire family. Ellen Grant from our office also did an excellent job providing trial support. We hope this outcome can provide some measure of justice for the victim’s family.”

Early also thanked the numerous law enforcement and first responder agencies that worked on the case, including the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, the West Brookfield Police, State Police Crime Scene Services, State Police civilian forensic scientists, State Police Gang Unit, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and members of the Medical Examiner’s Office.

“I also want to thank the men and women of the jury who had to listen to these horrible facts, witness the graphic crimes that had been committed, and were still able to do their job. To them we are very grateful,” Mr. Early said.

Locke will be sentenced at a later, unconfirmed date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

