Man accused of killing his father in New Hampshire in 2003 arrested in Massachusetts

CONCORD, N.H. — A man accused of killing his father in New Hampshire in 2003 has been arrested in Massachusetts, the attorney general said Tuesday.

Douglas Herlihy, 39, is being held without bail following his arrest on a warrant in Saugus, Massachusetts on Tuesday afternoon, Attorney General John Formella said in a statement. He is charged with being a fugitive from justice.

An arrest warrant for Douglas Herlihy was issued on Monday.

He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father, Paul Herlihy, 50, who was found dead at his home in Milford, New Hampshire, in August 2003, Formella said.

Douglas Herlihy, Paul Herlihy Douglas Herlihy, left, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father, Paul Herlihy, inside his home in Milford, New Hampshire, in 2003. (NH DOJ)

Police found Paul Herlihy’s decomposing body in his home at 425 Nashua St. in Milford on Aug. 27, 2003, after going to the home for a welfare check.

Investigators believe Paul Herlihy was murdered inside his home sometime between Aug. 23, 2003 and Aug. 27, 2003, Formella said.

The cause of Paul Herlihy’s death was blunt force trauma, and the manner of his death was homicide.

Tuesday’s arrest happened in collaboration with the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit working with the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit, Formella said.

Douglas Herlihy is expected to be arraigned in Essex County Superior Court in Massachusetts at a future date.

Extradition proceedings to New Hampshire will follow.

