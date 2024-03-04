Man accused of impersonating a police officer while stalking a woman outside her NH home

SALISBURY, N.H. — A suspect was arrested Sunday for allegedly impersonating a police officer and stalking a woman outside of her home.

New Hampshire State Police say a Salisbury woman reported she was receiving texts from someone identifying themselves as a state police captain. The suspect, who was not a member of the State Police or any other law enforcement agency, was trying to get information from the woman and allegedly told her she was being monitored and her house was being watched.

The suspect texted particular things that led the victim to believe the suspect was currently watching her, according to police. The victim saw on her residential security camera that an unidentified person was looking in her window.

Arriving officers were unable to locate the unidentified party, but a male suspect was identified after a follow-up investigation by Trooper Tyler Griffin.

The suspect was arrested and charged with false personation, harassment, stalking, criminal trespassing, and loitering/prowling.

His name is not being released in an effort to protect the privacy and identity of the victim, according to police.

