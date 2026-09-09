Man accused of fleeing scene after deadly collision in Framingham

A Framingham man has been arrested, accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian with his car Monday night.

Ronei DeOliveira, 44, was allegedly driving his pickup truck on Hollis Street Monday night when he allegedly struck the victim, Philip Bligh, 62 of Framingham.

DeOliveira allegedly ran away from the scene on foot.

Bligh was transported to Newton Wellesley Hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses told officers they allegedly saw DeOliveira leaving the scene of the crash.

DeOliveira eventually returned to the area and allegedly smelled of alcohol. He was taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of personal injury or death.

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