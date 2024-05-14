Man accused of driving onto Mass. golf course, nearly striking several players surrenders to police

HOPKINTON, Mass. — A man who allegedly drove his car onto a Massachusetts golf course and nearly struck several golfers has surrendered to police, authorities announced Monday.

Ian Mahoney, 27, of Princeton will face charges in Framingham District Court in connection with an incident earlier this month that caused significant damage to the golf course at the Hopkinton Country Club, according to the Hopkinton Police Department.

Mahoney turned himself in after detectives identified the suspect vehicle and issued an arrest warrant.

At the time of the incident, police said that Mahoney “came dangerously close to several golfers.”

Police didn’t say what charges he’s facing.

It wasn’t immediately clear when he’ll face a judge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

