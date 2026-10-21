Man accused in deadly Hingham Apple Store crash seeks to move trial out of Plymouth County

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The man accused of crashing into the Apple Store in Hingham in 2022, killing one person and injuring more than 20 others, is seeking to have his trial moved out of Plymouth County.

Bradley Rein is requesting a change of venue due to publicity surrounding the crash at the Derby Street Shoppes.

According to the Herald, prosecutors argue that if Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial could be held in Plymouth County, Rein’s trial should not be moved.

Rein is charged with second-degree murder and motor vehicle homicide in connection with the crash.

On Nov. 21, 2022, Rein crashed his 2019 Toyota 4Runner into the front of the Apple Store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham.

The crash resulted in the death of 65-year-old construction worker Kevin Bradley.

Rein claimed a software malfunction caused his vehicle to speed up.

His attorney claims Rein has memory issues. Last month, however, a judge declared Rein competent to stand trial.

Rein’s trial is scheduled to begin in January.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group