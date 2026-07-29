Man accused of bomb threat after confrontation with Boston AMC movie theater workers

BOSTON — A man has been arrested and will be charged after allegedly making a bomb threat after a confrontation with workers at a Boston AMC movie theater, according to Boston police.
Boston police officers say Christopher McFadden, 55, of Beacon Hill, was removed from the Boston Common AMC around 3:39 p.m. after making inappropriate remarks toward a female worker.
McFadden, who police say appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, displayed two sharpened chopsticks and threatened a theater manager as he exited the premises.
Minutes later, McFadden allegedly called the theater, claiming to be a federal agent and said that there was a bomb somewhere in the theater, according to Boston police.
Responding officers found McFadden inside a nearby restaurant on Washington Street and took him into custody. Officers also determined that McFadden’s cell phone was the one used to place the bomb threat.
A police dog swept the theater and cleared the theater of any threat.
McFadden is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of:
- Bomb/Hijack Threat with Serious Public Alarm
- Disturbing the Peace, Subsequent Offense
- Warrant, Delay of Service
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