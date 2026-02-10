Malden police: Man arrested in series of incidents that were ﻿‘deliberate, sexual in nature’

MALDEN, MASS. — A 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with a serious of incidents that police say were “deliberate and sexual” in nature.

Malden police say Malachi Scott was arrested in assistance of the Waltham Police Department and will be arraigned at a later date.

According to officials, after several months of investigation, the series of incidents were linked to the same individual.

No physical injuries were reported, but police say the incidents allegedly caused emotional distress to multiple Malden residents.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

