Major water main break in Boston swallows vehicle, leaves roadway impassable

BOSTON — A major water main break in a busy section of Boston swallowed part of a vehicle and left the roadway impassable early Tuesday morning.

The break sent water rushing down Tremont Street in the area of Northampton and Lenox streets in the South End, causing significant damage.

A witness told Boston 25 News that they saw at least of foot of water in the road after the break occurred.

Video from the scene showed the backend of a van resting in a hole where part of the road buckled. The sidewalk and street were also left strewn with rocks, gravel, and other debris.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Water main break Boston

In a post on X, the Boston Water and Sewer Commission said a 20-inch main had broken and urged motorists to avoid the area.

BWSC workers are in the process of clearing the mess.

There were no additional details immediately available.

20 inch main affected Tremont Street, but NO services or hydrants out. However, significant road damage, avoid area near intersection of Mass Ave. — BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) October 1, 2024

Water main break Tremont Street SE near Mass Ave, road damage, avoid area. Crews on site, stand by for updates. — BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) October 1, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group