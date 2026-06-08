Major MBTA service changes take effect for World Cup. Everything commuters need to know

BOSTON — The MBTA is rolling out major service changes this summer as Boston prepares to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, with riders urged to plan ahead for reduced commuter rail service and extended subway hours.

From June 8 through July 12, temporary adjustments will be in place across the transit system to accommodate thousands of fans traveling to and from matches.

Commuter rail service reduced

Most MBTA Commuter Rail lines will operate on reduced schedules throughout the five-week tournament. Peak service during the morning and evening rush hours will largely remain in place, but riders should expect longer wait times and fewer trains overall.

On World Cup matchdays, additional service disruptions will be in effect on all commuter rail lines in and out of South Station, one of the system’s busiest hubs.

Key line changes

Several lines will see significant adjustments, including:

Fairmount Line: No service to Readville on matchdays

Fall River/New Bedford Line: No connecting trains at East Taunton; only direct service to and from South Station

Franklin/Foxboro Line: No train service to Foxboro or between Readville and Windsor Gardens on matchdays; shuttle buses will connect riders to the Providence Line

Needham Line: No weekend service June 13–14; buses will connect riders to subway lines

Stoughton Line: Shuttle buses replace trains between Canton Junction and Stoughton on weekday matchdays

Extended subway and bus hours

To handle late-night crowds, the MBTA will extend service on all subway lines and select bus routes:

Up to 4 a.m. following the Saturday, June 13 match

Until about 2 a.m. after weekday matches

Extended service will include the Red, Orange, Blue, and Green lines, along with several busy bus routes and Silver Line routes.

Ferry service unchanged

MBTA ferry service and The RIDE will continue operating on normal schedules throughout the tournament.

Discounts and promotions

To help offset the service disruptions, the MBTA is offering several summer promotions, including:

Free Commuter Rail rides on select Fridays

50% off monthly passes

Discounted companion fares on weekends

Matchdays in Greater Boston

World Cup matches impacting MBTA service are scheduled for:

June 13–14

June 16 & June 19

June 23 & June 26

June 29

July 9

Plan ahead

Transit officials are urging riders to check schedules before traveling and use real-time tools like MBTA alerts and the MBTA Go app for updates.

With Boston expecting a surge in visitors, officials say planning ahead will be key to avoiding delays during one of the busiest summers the region has seen in years.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group