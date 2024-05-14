‘Major drug bust in East Boston’: Police arrest 10 people, seize cocaine and fentanyl from home

BOSTON — Police on Tuesday arrested 10 people in connection with a “major drug bust” at an East Boston home, and seized large amounts of cocaine and fentanyl.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s drug control units from East Boston, South End/Back Bay and West Roxbury executed multiple search warrants at 44 Border St., East Boston.

The bust, dubbed “Operation Clean House, happened at a house that “has been a persistent hotspot for illicit drug activity within the Maverick Landing Housing Development,” police said.

“Numerous community complaints, 911 calls, police reports, and drug law violation arrests reported by the Drug Control Unit flagged the urgency of intervention,” police said.

According to police, there have been approximately 52 documented drug-related incidents at 44 Border St., East Boston, from January 2023 to April 2024.

East Boston drug bust (Boston Police)

After a months-long investigation, authorities seized over 100 grams of cocaine/crack cocaine, along with more than 60 grams of Fentanyl, and $2,610 in US currency.

All 10 of the people arrested on Tuesday are East Boston residents, police said.

Samuel Junta, 43, and Kerry Bell, 47, were charged with trafficking Class “B” substance exceeding 70 grams; Reinaldo Diaz, 45, and Edwin Pagan, 47, were charged with possession with intent to distribute Class “A” substance; and Edwin Ceballo-Hernandez, 36, was charged with trafficking “A” and Trafficking “B” substances.

Youssef Benarba, 30, was arrested on eight outstanding warrants; Youssef Benelmir, 50, was arrested on 2 outstanding warrants; Christina Dionizio, 30, was arrested for an outstanding warrant; and Victoria Herrera, 30, and Amin Roundil, 30, were both charged with trespassing.

All suspects are scheduled to appear at East Boston District Court for arraignment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

