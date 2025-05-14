Maine woman arrested for arson, state fire marshal says

ROCKPORT, Maine — A Maine woman has been arrested for arson after a house fire on Tuesday, the state fire marshal said Wednesday.

Andrea Annis, 35, of Rockport, is facing multiple charges, including several counts of arson, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, burning prohibited materials, and burning without a permit, Fire Marshal Shawn Esler said in a statement.

On Tuesday afternoon, a fire destroyed a single-family home at 327 West St. in Rockport, Esler said. Rockport Police and Fire responded to the residence shortly after the fire was reported.

When first responders arrived, they found evidence of several additional fires on the property, Esler said.

Those fires were no longer actively burning, Esler said. Annis, the sole occupant of the home, escaped the fire on her own.

She was not injured.

After an initial investigation, Annis was arrested at the scene by investigators from the Office of State Fire Marshal, with assistance from Rockport Police.

Annis was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation, Esler said. Once discharged, she will be taken to the Knox County Jail.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

