Maine man facing DUI charges after high-speed pursuit in New Hampshire involving stolen vehicle

EPPING, N.H — A Maine man is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after a high-speed pursuit that ended early Sunday morning in Epping.

According to authorities, around 1:36 a.m. on Sunday, Troopers received a 911 call from a concerned driver reporting an erratic vehicle traveling south on I-95 in Portsmouth.

A short time later, a trooper located a 2014 Ford Fusion on I-95 southbound in North Hampton. When the driver failed to stop, a pursuit was started.

The vehicle exited at Exit 2 and continued west on Route 101, speeding, driving erratically, and repeatedly failing to maintain its lane.

The trooper deployed a tire deflation device, which the Ford struck. Despite the deflated tires, the driver continued toward Exit 7, where he failed to navigate a turn at the bottom of the off-ramp, drove over a traffic island, and hit a traffic sign, disabling the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Thomas O. M. Leonard, 20, of Portland, Maine fled on foot into a nearby business parking lot. Another trooper deployed his K-9 partner, Creed, who successfully apprehended Leonard.

Police said Leonard showed signs of impairment and that his driver’s license had been revoked.

The Ford Fusion was also confirmed stolen, reported earlier to the Saco, Maine, Police Department.

Leonard was charged with felony counts of reckless conduct and receiving stolen property and two misdemeanor counts of aggravated driving under the influence of liquor, driving under the influence of liquor – second offense, disobeying an officer, resisting arrest or detention, driving after revocation, conduct after an accident, and criminal mischief, along with violation level offenses of transportation of alcohol by a minor and unlawful possession of alcohol.

Leonard was held in preventive detention by a bail commissioner and was transported to the Rockingham County Jail, where he was held pending court appearance in the Brentwood District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

