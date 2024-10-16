Maine man charged with murder after another man found dead inside vehicle, state police say

WATERVILLE, Maine — A Maine man has been charged with murder after a 47-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle after a shooting in Waterville on Tuesday, state police said.

Richard Hatt, 53, of Clinton, was arrested in his hometown and charged with murder in connection with the death of 47-year-old Stephen Killam of Fairfield, state police said.

Killam and Hatt knew each other, investigators said.

On Tuesday, at approximately 6:29 a.m., Waterville Police responded to the parking lot of Mount Joseph at Waterville at 7 Highwood St. for a report of multiple gunshots.

Responding Waterville police officers found a dead man, later identified as Killam, inside a vehicle.

Witnesses reported seeing a black Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck leaving the scene and were able to provide a license plate number to officers, state police said.

Area police agencies were alerted to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

At approximately 8:55 a.m., Clinton Police Chief Rusty Bell found the vehicle and driver, later identified as Hatt, in Clinton.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit Central and Evidence Response Technicians responded to the scene to interview witnesses and process the scene. Major Crimes and Waterville Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

An autopsy was scheduled to be performed in the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta on Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of Killam’s death.

Hatt was taken to the Kennebec County Jail after his arrest.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Waterville Police or Maine State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

