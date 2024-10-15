Man killed in shooting in small city in Maine, state police say

WATERVILLE, Maine — A man was killed in a shooting in Waterville on Tuesday morning, state police said.

The man was not immediately identified pending notification of next of kin. There is no danger to the public, state police said in a statement.

The shooting happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Highwood Street in Waterville, state police said.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit Central are interviewing witnesses and Evidence Response Technicians are processing the scene, state police said.

Maine State Police and Waterville Police Department are investigating.

Waterville is a small city and college town northeast of Lewiston and north of the state’s capital city of Augusta. The city’s population was 15,828 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

