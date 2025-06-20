Machete-wielding man arrested after hourslong standoff in Medway, police say

MEDWAY, Mass. — A machete-wielding man who terrorized a driver and barricaded himself in a home in Medway was arrested Friday afternoon following an hours-long SWAT standoff, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a man armed with a machete on Oakland Street around 10:30 a.m. found the suspect accosting a motorist, who was driving in reverse in an attempt to escape the area, according to Medway Police Chief William Kingsbury.

“Our officers took position and the man with the machete ran into his house,” Kingsbury said during an afternoon news conference. “He came out several times, brandished the machete at the officers, and one officer fired less-than-lethal ammunition at him.”

The suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, got up after being struck, returned to the house, and barricaded himself inside, according to Kingsbury.

A SWAT team from the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council, detectives, negotiators, and additional officers from area departments were called to the scene, and a standoff ensued.

0 of 10 Medway SWAT standoff Medway SWAT standoff Medway SWAT standoff Medway SWAT standoff Medway SWAT standoff Medway SWAT standoff Medway SWAT standoff Medway SWAT standoff Medway SWAT standoff

“We attempted to talk him out of the house for several hours, but we were unable to do so,” Kingsbury said. “Eventually, they were able to get him out of the house, and he was taken into custody after offering brief resistance.”

The suspect was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries during his arrest, according to Kingsbury.

Kingsbury didn’t say what charges the suspect would face, but noted he has lived in town for “multiple years” and is known to the police department.

The neighborhood was closed for hours as the standoff unfolded. Oakland Street was reopened shortly after 2 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group