Lynn woman wins $2 million on Powerball ticket

Malden, Massachusetts — A Lynn woman won $2 million on a Powerball ticket purchased in Massachusetts Wednesday.

Almasa Cajic won the additional $1 million by playing the Power Play option.

The drawing featured a $1.04 billion jackpot, making it the eighth largest jackpot in the games history.

Cajic claimed her $2 million prize before taxes at the Massachusetts State Lottery’s headquarters in Dorchester.

She said she plans to use her winnings to purchase a home in Massachusetts and one in Bosnia.

The winning ticket was purchased at Robinson News Convenience on Eastern Avenue in Malden.

The store received a $20,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

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