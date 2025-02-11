Lynn basketball player makes history, joins mother in the 1,000 point club

LYNN, Mass. — They say the apple never falls far from the tree, and such was the case on Monday night.

JJ Martinez, a junior at St. Mary’s School in Lynn, went into the game against East Boston High School needing just 12 point to score 1,000 points for his career.

With about a minute remaining in the half, down 23-30, Martinez drilled a three pointer to join the thousand-point club.

He finished with 30 points as the Spartans would come back to beat East Boston 69 to 55.

As if scoring 1,000 points as a junior wasn’t impressive enough, Martinez, along with his mother, Shena Mitchell, made history.

They became the first mother-son duo from Lynn to score over 1,000 points in their careers. Mitchell also scored 1,000 points as a junior for Lynn Tech in the early 2000′s.

“It feels great as a parent to watch him follow in the same sport as I followed, it’s great,” Mitchell said. “He’s worked hard for it, he deserves it.”

