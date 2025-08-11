Lyft driver, accused of raping unconscious passenger in Somerville, pleads not guilty

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A 27-year-old man and Lyft driver from Brockton faced a Somerville judge Monday, accused of raping one of his passengers over the weekend.

Luis Carlos Ramos Teixeira was arraigned in Somerville District Court with a Portuguese translator. He faces charges including rape and indecent assault and battery. He pleaded not guilty.

Court documents and Somerville police reports say a woman was having a drink with friends at the Lenox on Exeter Street early Saturday morning with friends and coworkers.

She claims she only had two drinks throughout the course of the night.

Around 2:30, court documents say she called a Lyft and was picked up in Boston.

It went on, “The last thing she remembered was getting into the backseat of the Lyft, and later waking up in the back seat with her head resting on the driver’s lap... She also noticed her bra was missing, and her pants were unzipped.”

The woman reportedly ran out of the car.

Court documents claim Teixeira was with her in the back seat of her car on Canal Lane in Somerville for over an hour.

She claims she didn’t take anything to eat or drink from Teixeira and wasn’t approached by any strangers at the bar prior.

The woman was treated at Cambridge Hospital shortly after police arrived.

Police, in the court documents, claimed they worked with Lyft to identify Teixeira, his car, and verify his identity through his profile picture on the app.

They also claim nearby surveillance shows him pulling out of the Somerville neighborhood after the woman got out around 4:15 am Saturday.

Teixeira is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Friday.

Lyft tells Boston 25 they are working on a comment regarding the situation and will be providing more soon.

