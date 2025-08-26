Lunenburg Middle School evacuated on first day of classes following solar panel fire

LUNENBURG, Mass. — Students at a Worcester County school had to be evacuated on the first day of classes due to a fire

The solar panels on top of the Lunenburg Middle School caught fire around 11:12 a.m., according to Lunenburg Fire Chief Patrick Sullivan.

Fire alarms alerted students and staff and everyone was able to exit the school safely.

Five panels caught but firefighters were able to use dry chemical fire extinguishers to put out the fire.

“Today was the first day of school, but both students and staff still knew exactly what to do when the fire alarms went off, and I am grateful for that,” said Chief Sullivan. “I’m also grateful that a quick response by the companies who were on duty today ensured that this fire did not cause more serious property damage.”

The fire was extinguished in about 15 minutes and caused only minor damage to the roof. Students should be able to return to the building on Wednesday.

