Lunenberg man sentenced in connection to 2013 sexual assault cold case

A Lunenberg man was sentenced to 15 years in state prison after pleading to sexually assaulting a woman in Acton over 10 years ago, the Worcester District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday.

Christopher Aldrich, 30, is accused of raping a woman at knifepoint as she waited for the train at a station in South Acton around 9 p.m. on June 18, 2013, according to Worcester District Attorney Marian Ryan. Aldrich pleaded guilty to aggravated rape in Middlesex Superior Court earlier in October.

Forensic genealogy ultimately led to a DNA match, which led authorities to arrest Aldrich in February 2023.

“After over a decade, Christopher Aldrich has finally been held accountable for this assault after having evaded justice for so long,” said District Attorney Ryan. “This case is an example of how good investigative work coupled with emerging technology can not only identify suspects but bring these cases to a resolution. Our Cold Case Unit is at the cutting edge of innovation and making real progress on solving cases despite the passage of time. The conviction of Aldrich demonstrates that this work is effective in actually getting defendants to the courtroom and delivering victims the answers they have been seeking for years.”

On June 18, 2013, the victim was waiting at the train station, using her cell phone to make a call when she noticed a man walk toward the platform. When he approached her, he took out a fixed-blade knife, threatened to hurt her with the knife, and then raped her, Ryan said.

In 2021, as part of an ongoing investigation, investigators contacted Parabon NanoLabs to conduct a Forensic Genetic Genealogy analysis. This technology analyzes a DNA profile to identify distant relatives to develop a pool of potential suspects. Aldrich was then identified as a person of interest.

On Nov. 9, 2022, Aldrich was involved in a one-car crash in Acton, when his Ford Crown Victoria struck a utility pole on School Street, and police responded, Ryan said. Officers were able to lawfully seize items from his car, including an open bottle of Fireball, and during his medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

