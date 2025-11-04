Ludlow police seek public’s help identifying suspect in breaking and entering incident

LUDLOW, Mass. — Ludlow police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a recent breaking and entering incident.

According to police, on October 8, around 4:30 a.m., a breaking and entering occurred on Sewall Street.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the individual accessed a second-story window and that cash may have been taken.

The suspect possibly suffered a laceration during the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Ludlow Police Detective Jordan Liszka at 413-583-8305 ext. 2266.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

