Lucky scratch: Mass. man wins a cool $1 million on lottery ticket

BOSTON — Keith Poirier is celebrating a big win in western Massachusetts.

The Greenfield resident has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” instant ticket game, lottery officials said in a statement on Monday.

Poirier chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, before taxes, lottery officials said.

He told lottery officials that he plans on saving his winnings for retirement.

He purchased his winning ticket at Sandri, 295 Federal St. in Greenfield.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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