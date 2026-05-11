Lucky scratch: Mass. man wins $1M prize on lottery ticket purchased at Kowloon

SAUGUS, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is celebrating after recently winning a $1 million prize on a scratch ticket that he purchased at the iconic Kowloon Restaurant on Route 1 in Saugus.

Weiju Huang, of Malden, chose the cash option on his $4,000,000 Cash Doubler prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Huang told the Lottery that he plans to pay off his new car with the winnings.

The Kowloon receives a $10,000 bonus from the sale of this ticket.

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