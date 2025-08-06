Lucky scratch: Mass. man plans home renovations after ‘$200 a Week for Life’ win on instant ticket

BOSTON — Most people would love to have a little extra cash in their pocket each week.

Ernest Langelier now has that, and more.

Langelier, of New Braintree, has won a $200 a week for life prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$200 a Week for Life” $2 instant ticket game.

Ernest Langelier (Massachusetts State Lottery Commission)

Langelier chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $160,000, before taxes, lottery officials said Wednesday.

He said he plans on putting the winnings towards home renovations.

The winning ticket was purchased at North Brookfield Farms, 206 North Main St. in North Brookfield.

The store will receive a $2,080 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

