Lucky scratch: Mass. man plans to buy new home after winning $2M lottery prize

BOSTON — A Lawrence man is planning to buy a new house after winning $2 million on a scratch ticket, lottery officials said Wednesday.

Rodelbi Miranda Lopez is the winner of the fifth and final $2 million grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game.

He chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $1,300,000, before taxes, lottery officials said.

Rodelbi Miranda Lopez (Massachusetts State Lottery Commission)

In addition to buying a new home, Lopez said he plans on helping his family with the winnings.

He purchased his winning ticket at Union Supermarket #4, 309 Park St. in Lawrence.

The store will receive a $20,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

