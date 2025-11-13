Lowell woman arrested, charged with drug distribution in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Lowell woman was arrested in Tewksbury following an ongoing investigation, police say.

Graciela Paulino, 28, was charged with the following:

Distribution of a Class B Drug

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card (Subsequent Offense)

Possession with intent to distribute a Class D Drug

Tewksbury police say that on Monday, around 6:20 p.m., members of the Narcotics Unit were operating in the area of 95 Main Street as part of an ongoing investigation, when they saw what appeared to be a drug transaction.

Officers initiated a traffic stop of one of the involved vehicles, an Audi A6, where they identified the driver to be Paulino.

Following an investigation, Paulino was placed under arrest. She was arraigned in Lowell District Court on Wednesday.

These are allegations. All defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

